USWE chooses 138 to handle PR for German, Austrian and Swiss market

USWE has chosen 138 to handle PR and communications for the German, Austrian and Swiss market.

USWE makes ‘100% bounce free’ action backpacks through the patented “No Dancing Monkey” harness technology. The company was founded in 2007 by bike riders in Sweden and now has a large collection of backpacks for mountain biking, trail running, skiing, mountaineering and speed hiking.

Karl-Johan Engdahl, marketing director of USWE, said: “We are so excited to bring the backpacks that we love to you, and we couldn’t imagine a better partner to do it with than 138.

“Not only are they just as passionate about great gear as we are, we also share the same vision of working closely with a strategy specifically tailored for us.”

Handling the USWE project will be Danielle Reiff-Jongerius, co-owner, and Frida Gunnarsson, the newest addition to 138.

