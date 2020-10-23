VAAST Bikes now available in Europe via German retailer Internetstores

Share Facebook

VAAST Bikes has signed an agreement with German cycling-specialist retailer Internetstores.

Two of VAAST’s key bicycle models, the gravel-ready all-road A/1 bike and the urban U/1, are now stocked at Internetstores’ e-commerce sites. Both VAAST models will be available to order online for delivery in 14 locations across Europe via Fahrrad.de/Brügelmann.de in Germany and its partner site Bikester in the UK, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Denmark, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Spain.

Customers in Germany can benefit from a personal service in Fahrrad.de’s five stores and 190 local service partners, while e-commerce customers in Europe will be able to receive their new VAAST bicycle within just days of ordering online.

“Partnering with Internetstores will initiate the next stage of growth for VAAST Bikes, which is incredibly exciting for us,” said Morten Kristiansen, general manager at VAAST. “In just over a year since the company started, our global customer base has grown substantially, and we now look forward to bringing our innovative bicycle range to new territories.

“We hope this will be the first of many further retailer partnerships across Europe and beyond, enabling the mindful community of VAAST riders to continue to flourish on a global scale, and allowing more riders the opportunity to be a part of something entirely new.”

A statement from Internetstores said: “We’re delighted to be the first to introduce VAAST bikes as an exciting new brand with unique technology to our customers in the European market. The A/1 and U/1 models are a great addition to our current lineup of gravel and city bikes and we’re really looking forward to growing this brand and partnership in the future.”

