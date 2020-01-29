VanMoof adds two new faces to management team

“It’s an incredibly exciting moment to join VanMoof,” said Duval. “I’m looking forward to bringing the brand to the next creative level. VanMoof blends function and style to inspire their riders. It’s the perfect time to forge a deeper emotional connection with our existing and future riders.”

Goovaerts comes from a private equity background, guiding start-ups to scale-ups, most recently as COO for solar energy company Sungevity Europe.

“I’m delighted to come on board at such a pivotal stage in VanMoof’s growth,” said Goovaerts. “E-bikes are set to become the best choice for city commuting in the new decade. Getting more people onto smarter rides as quickly as possible is an exciting mission that will reshape cities into the 2020s.”

Taco Carlier, CEO and co-founder VanMoof, added: “It’s a new year and this new experience gives VanMoof a fresh injection of organisational expertise and creative vision. Frank and Pascal represent the future and will help us build on last year’s success.”