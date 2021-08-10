VanMoof launches global campaign to inspire people to ‘keep moving forward’

Share Facebook

VanMoof has launched its second televised commercial today as part of its latest global brand campaign.

The campaign aims to inspire people in cities to ‘keep moving forward’ instead of reverting to old pre-pandemic mobility habits. The film was created by VanMoof and shot by Amsterdam-based director Paul Geusebroek.

“Even though the whole world had to change their routines, people easily revert to old habits,” said Pascal Duval, creative director, VanMoof. “But if you can change car culture; if you can change peoples’ habits – that is so powerful. Hopefully, we’ve made a strong, thought-provoking piece that can spark off more conversation around this topic.”

Geusebroek added: “My aim was that the end of the film feels like a breath of fresh air. This bicycle stands for not just the environment, but also for escaping the rut that people are in – for cycling out of that nine to five grind. It stands for freedom: everyone is stuck, but this person is just breezing through.”

The campaign runs worldwide on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, and will be shown on TV in the US as well as in the Netherlands and Germany. It will be the first time that VanMoof airs a TV commercial in the US.

