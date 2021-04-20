VanMoof offering easier charging and extra range with new PowerBank

Share Facebook

VanMoof has launched the PowerBank, giving riders up to 100 kilometres extra range on their VanMoof S3 or X3.

As a detachable accessory that can be charged indoors, the PowerBank is designed not only to extend your ride but also to allow riders to charge their bikes more easily. The PowerBank can charge the bike’s main battery both standing still or while riding and packs a power upgrade, almost doubling the bike’s energy capacity.

“This is one of our most significant innovations to date,” said Ties Carlier, co-founder of VanMoof. “It balances our core philosophies of integration and accessibility and ensures every one of our riders now gets the best of both worlds: a hassle-free way to charge your VanMoof and supercharged cross-city cycling scope.”

The PowerBank is bought as an optional accessory and can charge the bike’s main battery both standing still and while riding. It’s priced at £315 (plus £22 for shipping if not ordered at the same time as a new bike), charges in three hours and weighs 2.8 kg.

The VanMoof PowerBank is available to order from today, 20th April, at vanmoof.com and ships in June.

