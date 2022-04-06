VanMoof reveals next gen e-bikes, the S5 and A5

Share Facebook

VanMoof has revealed its latest generation e-bikes, the VanMoof S5 and A5, with fully re-engineered features including an ultra-silent powerful motor, long-range battery, powerful boost and the latest VanMoof anti-theft tech.

The new handlebar interface, made up of LED Halo Rings, communicate real-time feedback on speed, battery levels, unlocking and more. The lowered step-in A5 frame also opens the opportunity for more riders worldwide to have their first e-bike experience, said the brand.

VanMoof said the S5 is a refresh of its straight frame with slightly smaller wheels. The brand new A5 angled frame is designed for wider accessibility and keeps riders feeling closer to the road, and the lowered step-in makes it easy to jump on and off.

In addition, the A5 comes with multiple cargo options – it is designed to transport the near equivalent to a small city car. Ties Carlier, VanMoof co-founder, said: “The A5 is our first one-frame-fits-all, opening up e-biking to a wider audience.”

The Halo Ring Interface, integrated into the e-bikes’ handlebars, is a new signature feature designed to give riders immediate and intuitive feedback. It shows speed, battery levels, and connectedness.

“Riding an e-bike should be ultra-easy,” said Job Stehmann, VanMoof’s head of product design. “Thanks to the Halo ring interface, our Gen 5 is an e-bike even first-timers will enjoy before ever needing to pick up the manual.”

The VanMoof anti-theft technology has been honed with a revamped in-wheel kick lock, bigger pin, and new auto retract function. The bike secures itself with a tap, and is able to unlock automatically upon the rider’s return. A new optional phone mount and USB-C charging port turn every rider’s phone into a dashboard.

Carlier added: “Only a handful of parts remain from our previous models, the S3 and X3. Every last detail from the frame down to the chipsets and sensors has been engineered for the smoothest, most powerful ride ever.”

The VanMoof S5 and A5 come in grey and are on sale worldwide £2,298. Deliveries start from July and a range of accessories, including an optional click-on external battery, will become available in early summer 2022. Sign up to the waitlist at vanmoof.com.