VanMoof to expand service footprint and physical presence to 50 cities worldwide

VanMoof is set to expand its physical presence from eight to 50 cities as part of its core global strategy.

The global rollout will see the brand open a network of service hubs and certified partner workshops over the next six months. VanMoof said it is making service its ‘number one priority’ with a revamped ecosystem built ‘entirely around its riders’.

“We’ve spent the second half of 2020 listening to our riders and redesigning our service offering on digital channels,” said Taco Carlier, co-founder of VanMoof. “Now we’re ready to implement the physical service experience worldwide.”

Since the launch of VanMoof’s flagship S3 and X3 in April 2020, the brand has been closely monitoring rider feedback in order to identify areas of improvement. The expanded physical presence and seamless service integration are what VanMoof riders asked for the most, the brand said.

“Reducing our reliance on cars and instilling the confidence to change-up your commute habits requires a robust service fallback for your new ride,” said Ties Carlier, co-founder of VanMoof. “Only then will we reach a critical mass turning point that transforms our cities.”

The service hubs will open across Europe, the US and Japan. Each will offer test rides, check-ups, and repairs of all kinds. VanMoof will also be partnering with over 60 certified partner workshops, each hand-picked and trained to provide the highest standard of service for the S3 and X3 bikes.

