Vélo Birmingham and Midlands cancels 2020 event and refuses participant refunds

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Vélo Birmingham and Midlands 2020 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, organisers said refunding participant entry fees is “not something our business could absorb”. “In addition to losing our forecast revenue for the next three months, over the last 10 months we have already committed a huge amount of pre-paid staging, logistical and staffing costs towards this year’s event which are now unrecoverable,” the statement said.

It said that while the event carries business disruption and event cancellation insurance, “none of these policies cover the unprecedented circumstances of the current outbreak of COVID-19”.

The event, which had been due to take place on 21st June, follows the London Bike Show, London e-Bike Festival, Taipei Cycle, Sea Otter Classic, Bespoked, Mountain Mayhem and the NAHBS in being either postponed or cancelled in 2020.

The full statement read:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of Vélo Birmingham & Midlands 2020. The event was due to take place on June 21st, at which time we are still likely to be significantly impacted by the current Coronavirus outbreak.

HM Government are strongly advising against mass gatherings and non-essential travel and even if it is possible that the situation may have improved by June 21st (which seems far from certain), working restrictions and self-isolation recommendations mean that we are simply unable to complete the work necessary in the next few weeks to ensure that the event could proceed safely and with minimum support from and/or disruption to local emergency services, whose vital work is rightly focused on supporting public health needs through these exceptional circumstances.

We have put our heart and soul into making this year’s event bigger and better than before and we know that you will share our huge disappointment at this news. We know how hard you have trained, how much you have supported our incredible charity partners and your own special causes, and how much you were looking forward to the big day.

In terms of what happens next, as you will have seen, many other events are exploring postponement to a later date in 2020. Events that have managed to postpone so far are generally held in a much more confined area and controlled environment. With an event the scale of Vélo Birmingham & Midlands, rescheduling 100 miles of road closures across seven different local authorities, in this time of crisis and strain on public services, is simply not going to be possible. In these circumstances, many of you will now want to know what happens to your entry fee.

In common with virtually every other event organiser and business in the UK, whilst we carry extensive business disruption and event cancellation insurance, none of these policies cover the unprecedented circumstances of the current outbreak of COVID-19. In addition to losing our forecast revenue for the next three months, over the last 10 months we have already committed a huge amount of pre-paid staging, logistical and staffing costs towards this year’s event which are now unrecoverable. Put plainly, refunding participant entry fees now is not something our business could absorb.

Although our Terms & Conditions of participation allow us to withhold refunds in these circumstances, we would never choose to exercise this in normal circumstances as cancellation would almost always result from an insurable event (e.g. poor weather) where money recovered from insurance is then used to refund riders. We hope you understand that this situation is completely unprecedented and could not have been foreseen by anyone.

We understand that you will be deeply disappointed. We, along with the rest of the UK events industry, are facing an enormous challenge to survive and the industry is likely to look very different once this crisis has subsided. We are currently doing everything we can to try and navigate our way through this incredibly challenging period to give ourselves the very best chance of bringing the event back in 2021. Should that happen, you can rest assured that your understanding and support at this difficult time will not be forgotten.

On behalf of the whole Vélo Team, we want to wish you and your family well over the coming weeks and months. We thank you for your understanding.