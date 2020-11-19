Velo29 announces Busby x DSN as title sponsor for 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Velo29 Sportives has announced Busby x Discount Sports Network (DSN) as title sponsors for the next 12 months.

“Velo29 and delighted to sign with Busby x DSN in 2021,” said Richard Williamson, MD of Velo29. “We believe strongly in Busby and will be using its cycling safety app during all our 2021 events, couple that with being able to offer our riders the benefits that DSN also offer within the app is really exciting this year. It’s an exciting partnership and will be a huge part of making 2021 a brilliant year!”

Busby and DSN joined forces earlier this month to bring the “world’s leading” cycling safety and discounts app. Busby’s vision is to make all road users safer, reduce rider risk and make them ‘more visible than ever before’. Discount Sports Network uses direct relationships with brands to secure exclusive all-year-round discounts.

“When thinking about what events to sponsor next year, we were unanimous in the decision that it had to be Velo29,” said David Birch, CEO and founder of DSN. “Richard and his team put on some of the most well organised, popular and biggest sportives in the country with the likes of the Cheshire Cat and The Yorkshire Beast with their events drawing in 2000+ cyclists regularly.”

James Duffy, commercial director and co-founder of Busby, added: “For both businesses, we love the chance to really engage with our users, that’s why we will be at every event next year, right by the start and finish line, chatting to people as they leave and congratulating them as they come in and I’m sure some of our staff will be out with you on the course too.”

Read the November issue of BikeBiz below: