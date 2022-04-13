VeloBerlin returns to Tempelhof Airport after two year break

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

VeloBerlin returned to Tempelhof Airport on 9th and 10th April, after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The tenth edition of the bicycle festival once more provided a stage for product trends, test rides and a forum for 15,000 bicycle fans, brands, policymakers and civil society.

Over two days, 200 exhibitors presented more than 300 brands. Trends including pedelecs, cargo and gravel bikes were showcased as well as components, accessories, handmade products and curiosities such as a floating cargo bike caravan.

The pump track, mountain bike, bike and children’s bike tracks allowed visitors to put products to the test and hone riding skills. Attractions included races such as the International Cargo Bike Race and the BMX Show.

Berlin Mobility Senator and festival patron Bettina Jarasch also experienced the many possibilities of the world of cycling. She presented the Berlin Bicycle Commitment Award to the Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg and Tempelhof-Schöneberg districts for their work as role models in the local transport revolution.

The future of mobility was also the focus of the extensive stage programme. Interactive presentations and talks addressed how to turn the bicycle into the preferred mainstream mode of transport, how to reach target groups with no affinity for cycling to date and how to ensure cargo bikes help promote the mobility revolution.

“With VeloBerlin 2022, we finally managed to catch up on our tenth anniversary,” said Velokonzept managing director Isabell Eberlein. “The audience’s enthusiasm for the bicycle was literally palpable – in the exhibition, on the test tracks, in the talks and workshops.”

Read more: CIE reports “extremely positive” picture of cycling sector in 2021, though supply chain challenges remain

Brita Matthes, press officer at Brose, said: “We have a varied audience: some are directly interested in Brose drive motors, while others wanted to buy the actual bike we had here.”

Stephan Barth, event coordinator at Specialized, said: “VeloBerlin is a great event for us. Lots of test rides, interested and well-informed visitors wanting to see and test new products.”

Oliver Richter, sales and trade fairs, Abus, said: “Of course it’s great for us to see a trade fair back in Berlin after such a long time. The Berliners love bikes and you could tell straightaway in the first few hours just how well attended the trade fair was going to be.”

Peter Wöstmann, press spokesperson for Ortlieb, said: “There’s tons going on, the weather is great, despite the forecasts to the contrary. Everyone is open and warm – the trade fair is great fun.”

André Joffroy, managing director of Trail Camp (including Kindernay hub gear), said: “I’m really buzzing today, the day got off to a cold start, but despite the low temperatures we were virtually swamped with people here.”

Boris Maiorino, brand specialist at Ergon, said: “I got the feeling that everyone couldn’t wait to get out again finally, take a look around and enjoy the most beautiful hobby in the world.”