VELOBerlin to return to Tempelhof Airport this April

VELOBerlin bike festival is expecting over 20,000 bike fans when it takes place at Tempelhof Airport from 18th to 19th April 2020.

For the tenth anniversary edition of the show, VELOBerlin is welcoming 300 exhibitors, 500 brands and a full programme of events and test opportunities for all types of bikes. The patron of ‘VELOBerlin 2020. Presented by Brose’ is Berlin’s mayor, Michael Müller.

In 2020, the show is again playing host to an array of bike brands, for all riders large or small, from full ranges to ultra-specialists, and for all budgets. On display in the two hangars and large outside expo area are the latest innovations from the worlds of e-bikes, urban bikes, lightweight kids’ and youth bikes in the YoungStars area and family-friendly cargo bikes, plus the new trend of gravel bikes.

“As sister exhibition to the Eurobike, VELOBerlin, with its B2C orientation, is the perfect complement to the industry gathering at Lake Constance,” said Stefan Reisinger, head of Eurobike at Messe Friedrichshafen. “We get a fantastic response not only from the bicycle industry and bike scene but also from politics and the media.”

VELOBerlin also now has a new main sponsor – the family-owned business and e-bike system supplier Brose.

All bikes can be tested on the five test circuits. The Brose Test Track, with its long ramp, and the Kalkhoff Speed Test Track is open to all bikes and e-bikes.

For bike technique training and special testing, there is an MTB track, trial bike parkour area and pump track. Smaller and younger visitors can test the latest bikes for kids, either on the balance bike or YoungStars Parcours, while their parents can attend ‘Cargo Bike School’, test out bike models or listen in on the travel talks.

The VELOBerlin Airfield Race will be held for the third year with youth races and hobby races open to all, run by the tradition cycle club Schöneberger Radfahrer Verein Iduna. There is also an internationally-recognised fixed-gear criterium race organised by Berlin-Kreuzberg manufacturer 8bar bikes and the international cargo bike race event.

Two days before the VELOBerlin festival, 200 riders will be starting out from Hamburg, as part of the bike packing adventure Hansegravel, and then cycling over 600km on trails to Stettin before riding into Berlin.

On the presentation stages and in the VELOSalons there will be talks, discussions and workshops covering a wide range of topics from urban mobility to VELOWomen and extreme adventures.

Ultra-endurance athlete Jonas Deichmann will be talking about his 18,000 km and 72 days in the saddle during his ‘Cape to Cape’ world record, mobility expert Katja Diehl from podcast ‘She Drives Mobility’ will be talking about the bike’s role in mobility change and on Saturday evening from 18:00, bikes will be the centre of celebrations at the jubilee edition party in the Open Air Expo area.