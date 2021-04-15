Velobici teams up with Factor Bikes for exclusive clothing range

Share Facebook

Velobici has partnered with Factor Bikes to create an exclusive range of performance cycle clothing.

Each Velobici x Factor Bikes garment is constructed in Leicestershire. For every sale from the collection, a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to mental health charities around the world.

The collection is themed around two colourways – grey and red, both with embroidered logo detailing and a lightweight, high-wicking fabric. The accompanying bib shorts are black and feature mild compression fit to aid endurance and bioceramic pads for freshness. The collection also includes accessories with a range of off-bike clothing to follow later in the summer.

The collection

On bike

Jersey (two colourways)

‘The Velobici x Factor jersey utilises an entirely new fabric that introduces a new level of comfort, to deliver unrivalled performance. Available in two colourways and featuring exquisite detailing, from the reflective piping edging the pockets to embroidered logo detailing and diecast logo zippers.’

Exclusive VB/PRO Hydroflow fabric

Lightweight Hydroflow jacquard panels to underarms

Embroidered logo to chest and back pocket

Four pockets including zipped valuables pocket

‘We’ve used a fibre that has hydrophilic properties built into the polymer itself. This means that the incredible moisture-wicking properties are inherent throughout the fabric and will not degrade over multiple washes. The Velobici x Factor jersey is created for a close, race fit whilst allowing for total freedom of movement from the proprietary four-way stretch fabric. Our unique pocket system allows for ease of access to a phone or other valuables via the convenient side pocket.’

Base layer

‘The foundation to every outfit, our underlayer uses a lightweight jacquard version of our new VB/Pro Hydroflow fabric.’

Lightweight nylon-lycra mix

Velobici jacquard panels

Nylon-Creora elastane blend

Four-way stretch

Flatlock stitching

‘Our baselayer fabric uses a fibre that has hydrophilic properties built into the polymer itself for incredible wicking to help keep you dry and aid temperature regulation. Made with flatlock stitching and four-way stretch for next-to-skin comfort. Available in three versions: sleeveless, short and long-sleeved. The Velobici x Factor baselayer fits neatly under a jersey and allows total range of movement with a four-way stretch fabric.’

Gilet

‘Our new gilet is light enough to fit unnoticed into a jersey pocket while delivering an effective barrier against the weather when worn.’

Windproof

Water-resistant

Lightweight

Packable

Four-way stretch

‘Made from a super-lightweight windproof and water-resistant fabric with incredible four-way stretch and exclusive Velobici x Factor detailing. Designed to slip over a jersey with excellent stretch for a full range of movement, adding that essential layer when you need it.’

Bib shorts

‘Delivering supreme comfort throughout your ride, our Velobici x Factor Bib Shorts feature a new fabric and our proprietary bioceramic pad for freshness throughout your ride.’

Designed with features unique to our Velobici x Factor collaboration including an exclusive Velobici x Factor embroidered logo.

Embroidered Veobici x Factor logo detailing

50% nylon, 50% lycra

Improved lycra blend fabric

Seven-Hour bio-ceramic pad for comfort

Four-way stretch

‘Our new bib shorts are manufactured from an advanced lycra-blend weft-knit fabric with exceptional four-way stretch and breathability to give you a second-skin feel. Cut for even better comfort during long hours in the saddle. Our bio-ceramic pad is infused with clay minerals which promote oxygenation, freshness and thermoregulation while increasing blood flow to reduce fatigue.’

Off-bike

T-shirt

‘Our Velobici x Factor tees are made from a sustainable wood pulp, making them highly breathable, supremely comfortable and totally biodegradable. Featuring exclusive colourways and Velobici x Factor logo embroidery.’

Sustainable and biodegradable

Dropped hem

Added stretch

Form-fitting cut

Exclusive Velobici x Factor colourway

‘We’ve made our Velobici x Factor tees using a fabric derived from wood pulp, which alongside making them incredibly soft and comfortable, also ensures they are biodegradable in keeping with the Velobici commitment to environmental responsibility. Cut for a flattering silhouette, with a dropped hem for a better fit when on the bike.’

Polo shirt

‘Every wardrobe needs a polo. The Velobici x Factor polo shirt is built with a fit and style for any occasion, with exclusive details.’

Sustainable, biodegradable fabric

Classic three-button collar

Trim fit for a flattering silhouette

Exclusive Velobici x Factor colourway

Embroidered logo detailing

‘Manufactured from the same sustainable fabric as our tees derived from wood pulp to deliver efficient wicking and total comfort. A classic polo shirt featuring our signature trim cut for a flattering silhouette, Available in an exclusive Velobici x Factor colourway with embroidered logo detailing.’

Socks

‘Our Velobici x Factor socks are the anchor point to your outfit, designed from cutting edge fabric technology to deliver comfort and support and available in Coolmax and Premgripp versions.’

Coolmax:

High wicking Coolmax yarn

Basket woven for stretch and comfort

Padded front section for comfort when pedalling

Premgripp:

Enhances blood circulation, improves performance

Helps to alleviate numb toes and feet

Increased grip between foot, sock & shoe

Roundel embroidery

Designed and made in England

‘The Coolmax option is made with a wicking yarn that helps keep your feet dry and is padded around the toe area for comfort when pedalling. Our Premgripp socks feature silicone pads to the sole area which promotes blood flow and reduces numbness when riding.’

Caps

‘The finishing touch for any cycling outfit, our caps provide on-bike head protection in bad weather and a touch of sophistication at the coffee stop.’

Cotton blend

Added stretch

Shallow peak

Exclusive colourway

‘Made from a supersoft cotton with added stretch for comfort and improved fit when wearing under a helmet. Cut in the traditional style with a shallow peak and skull-hugging silhouette and featuring exclusive Velobici x Factor colours and graphics.’

Off-Bike Jacket

‘The perfect garment for post-ride recovery or kicking back in a pair of jeans with a beer.’

Lightweight softshell fabric

Two-way zip

Embroidered details

Reflective piping to neck

‘The track jacket is made from a light softshell for added warmth on those cool evenings. We’ve given the Track Jacket a classic cut with a slimmer fit to ensure a flattering silhouette.’

