VeloBrands adds Absoluteblack to distribution portfolio

UK-based cycle industry distributor VeloBrands has added Absoluteblack to its distribution portfolio.

Absoluteblack is the largest manufacturer of oval chainrings in the world and in recent years has expanded its range to include lubricant and pulley cages.

“We are so excited to add such a prominent, world-class brand to our portfolio,” said Ian O’Connor, head of marketing at VeloBrands.

“Together with Absoluteblack we are making plans to better establish the brand’s presence in stores and workshops and to also support consumer marketing done by the brand.”

Bruno Nascimento, head of sales at Absoluteblack, added: “VeloBrands offers us the focus needed to build our brand. They have a great team with lots of experience, a fresh outlook with new ideas and I am delighted to be working with them.”

Limited stock will be arriving at VeloBrands UK warehouse during February with full availability expected in early March.

VeloBrands is best known in the UK and Ireland as the distribution partner for brands including Kask, Koo, Chapeau, Juice Lubes, ESI Grips, VeloToze, Serfas and Kids Ride Shotgun. The distributor will be exhibiting at COREbike 2022 and can be contacted on 01363 85617 or by email using info@velobrands.co.uk.

Absoluteblack launched the Hollowcage for SRAM eTap AXS earlier this week. It shares a very similar design to the Shimano model launched last September using the same mono-plate cage design, however, it did take the brand longer to develop it for SRAM because it wanted to address one specific issue many riders struggle with – the excessive noise.

SRAM eTap AXS, especially the Force model, is known to be much louder than other drivetrains on the market, said Absoluteblack. The Hollowcage with Silent “Xring Pulley” eliminates this problem by dampening the chain at the upper pulley, instead of cassette, so when engaging with the cassette it reduces the noise by over 60%.