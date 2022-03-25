VeloBrands adds British bike lock manufacturer Litelok to distribution portfolio

Share Facebook

UK-based cycle industry distributor VeloBrands has added British bike lock manufacturer Litelok to its distribution portfolio.

Every Litelok is designed and manufactured in the UK and is tested and approved by Sold Secure. All locks exceed industry standards, said the manufacturer, passing independent security tests.

With sustainability at the forefront, Litelok said it is continually looking to minimise its environmental impact by manufacturing locally and through a careful selection of materials.

Simon Ford, managing director at VeloBrands, said: “It is exciting to be working with a UK designed and manufactured product in such a key product segment and I’m delighted that VeloBrands has been chosen to expand and build the retail network.

“Litelok is a growing success story of passion, innovation, creativity, and a desire to be better at everything. The people, principals, and product at Litelok fit well with VeloBrands values and all we wish to achieve.”

Alex O’dell, managing director of Litelok, added: “We are delighted to partner with VeloBrands, as they share our ambition to grow and expand the Litelok network of retail partners across the country.”

VeloBrands showcased Litelok at this week’s COREbike 2022 in the Melbourne Room. The first stock will be arriving at the VeloBrands UK warehouse at the end of March.

VeloBrands is known in the UK and Ireland as the distribution partner for brands such as Kask, Koo, Absoluteblack, Chapeau, Juice Lubes, ESI Grips, VeloToze, Serfas and Kids Ride Shotgun.

VeloBrands added Absoluteblack to its distribution portfolio last month. Absoluteblack is the largest manufacturer of oval chainrings in the world and in recent years has expanded its range to include lubricant and pulley cages.

VeloBrands can be contacted on 01363 85617 or by email using info@velobrands.co.uk. Find out more about the British bike lock manufacturer at www.litelok.com.