Velobrands now offering to drop ship direct to consumers

Velobrands is now offering to drop ship direct to consumers for all orders placed by their retailers.

This service will allow consumers to place orders with their local bike shop and receive their goods to an address of their choosing. Orders placed before 4pm should arrive, wherever possible, for the next working day and customers can choose from DPD Next Day, Royal Mail 24hr Tracked or Royal Mail 48hr Tracked.

The new drop shipping service means that dealers can continue to process sales without needing consumers to visit their store.

“It’s clearly very tough for everyone at the moment,” said Velobrands MD Will Miles. “Hopefully, the introduction of this service can help a bit to keep sales ticking over whilst reducing personal contact.”

The Velobrands portfolio includes Kask Helmets, Supacaz Bar Tape and Accessories, KOO Eyewear, Chapeau! Clothing, Juice Lubes Maintenance Products, Widget Mudguards and Components, Velotoze Shoe Covers, ESI Grips, Huck Norris Puncture Protection, Pendix Retro-fit E-Bike Motors, Speedsleev Saddle Packs, Shotgun MTB Child Seats, All Mountain Style Frame Protection.

To place a drop shipping order please contact Ed Trotman on 01363 85617 or ed.trotman@velobrands.co.uk.

http://www.velobrands.co.uk