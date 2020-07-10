Velobrands to distribute Arisun tyres in UK

Share Facebook

Velobrands is to distribute Arisun bicycle tyres in the UK.

The Arisun range includes tyres for road, off-road and urban cyclists with a particular focus on budget to mid-price products. Velobrands is known for distributing Kask, Juice Lubes, Supacaz and Chapeau! amongst others.

Arisun will only be available in independent bike shops with competitive pricing and strong introductory offers for new dealers, Velobrands said.

Managing director Will Miles said: “Arisun tyres will be a great addition to the UK market and compete well with the more established brands on and off the road. We’re looking forward to offering them to our dealer network and seeing them benefit from the margins we’re able to offer. We’re sure customers will also be really impressed with the retail prices.”

Arisun Tyres is owned and manufactured by Zhongce Rubber. Founded in 1958, it employs over 20,000 people and produces over one million bicycle tyres each year for numerous cycling brands.

Velobrands is inviting bike shops to get in touch about becoming a stockist of the brand. Customers within the M25 who have previously purchased Arisun tyres from Richard Allmark will still be able to do so. Allmark can be contacted on richard@d-a-c-c-a.com or 07725 203574.

For more information on Velobrands, visit http://velobrands.co.uk. For more information on Arisun bicycle tyres, visit http://www.arisun-bicycletire.com.

Contact the office or your rep today:

Sales director – John McVey – 07502 240244 – john@velobrands.co.uk

Velobrands 0ffice – Ed Trotman – 01363 85617 – ed.trotman@velobrands.co.uk

Internal sales – Alex Wiseman – 01363 85617 – alex@velobrands.co.uk

