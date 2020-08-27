Velobrands to distribute Kinekt suspension products in UK

Share Facebook

Velobrands is to distribute Kinekt suspension products in the UK.

The Kinekt range includes suspension stems and seatposts and is designed for riders of all types, particularly those on gravel, adventure and commuter bikes. Velobrands is an IBD-focused distributor that has a portfolio of brands including Kask, Juice Lubes, Supacaz and Chapeau! amongst others.

Managing director Will Miles said: “Kinekt is already very highly regarded in the US, as shown by the sheer number of positive reviews online. The products are highly innovative, work on a huge range of bikes and make a big difference to a rider’s experience – we’re excited to introduce the brand to the UK through our network of quality dealers.”

Velobrands is inviting bike shops to get in touch about becoming a stockist of Kinekt or any other brand in its portfolio.

For more information on Velobrands, visit http://velobrands.co.uk.

For more information on Kinekt, visit https://cirruscycles.com.

Contact the office or your rep today:

Sales director – John McVey – 07502 240244 – john@velobrands.co.uk

Velobrands office – Ed Trotman – 01363 85617 – ed.trotman@velobrands.co.uk

Internal sales – Alex Wiseman – 01363 85617 – alex@velobrands.co.uk

Northern area sales – Rob Hardie – 07824 898 578 – rob.hardie@velobrands.co.uk

