Velocio Apparel adds two new hires to bolster European growth

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Velocio Apparel has announced two key hires to bolster sales, brand awareness and culture, with a focus on European growth.

Friederike (Ricky) Buckenlei has taken on the newly created role of head of Europe, overseeing all elements of the European strategy. The position makes use of her managerial experience and past work with brands including Rapha, SRAM, Black Diamond and GORE.

“Newness is good for me and so is the position as head of Europe for Velocio,” said Buckenlei. “I know the beauty and accept the beast of starting from scratch and look forward to every step of the way.”

CEO and co-founder Brad Sheehan added: “I see a lot of potential for Velocio to grow and thrive as a brand in Europe by offering a new approach to the European cycling scene with our designed focused product centred in community, culture and diversity. Ricky’s background makes her a perfect candidate for the effort.”

As additional European support, Line Gulliksen has been named as a regional marketing coordinator. The professional cyclist and former Velocio ambassador will focus on retail support, event outreach, ambassador management and content.

“Line has made a difference straight away,” said Sheehan. “We’ve been lucky to find great staff from our own customer and ambassador base before and Line is a perfect example of that.”

www.velocio.cc

Read the December issue of BikeBiz below: