Velocio partners with Apidura for UK repairs

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Apidura is to serve as Velocio’s UK repairs hub.

Velocio has also partnered with What Happened in Slovenia for EU repairs and Vélocolour in Canada. It has always offered a repair service in the US, and these partnerships mean it can offer quick, high-quality repairs worldwide while reducing the environmental impact of the shipping associated with each repair.

Ricky Buckenlei, head of Europe, Velocio, said: “Apidura has a reputation for precision crafting and carrying out quality repairs that focus on keeping products in use longer and we are delighted to be able to bring them on board as our repairs partner for the UK.

“Alongside our partner for EU repairs, Neža Peterca (owner of What Happened and European tour manager for Patagonia Worn Wear), Apidura is helping us reduce the environmental footprint of our repairs programme in Europe, without compromising on quality. We have seen their work up close and know our customers will be delighted with the quality of their repairs.”

This partnership builds on Apidura’s own repairs and sustainability drives, particularly the in-store repairs programme that has seen hundreds of repairs consolidated into larger shipments to reduce their environmental impact. As part of that process, Apidura has launched a store to return purpose to repaired gear, called Revive.

Partnering with other like-minded brands to expand the impact of these programmes was a logical next step and both Apidura and Velocio said they hope to see others following suit to identify mutually beneficial opportunities to deliver services that add value for customers while also driving sustainability.

“Apidura and Velocio have travelled similar paths and share a focus on technological manufacturing processes, developing our own materials and focusing on function and longevity above all else,” said Tori Fahey, co-founder, Apidura.

“We even share some ambassadors, so it was a natural next step to explore ways to collaborate and enhance the impact of our sustainability efforts and find better ways to do business. This is the first step in an exciting new collaboration and we encourage others in the industry to think about ways they can work with like-minded allies to increase the impact of their own sustainability efforts.”

This announcement comes as Velocio releases a film – “The Trouble With Bike Apparel”. In the film, Velocio speaks to industry experts to explore where bike apparel can move forward and outline the path Velocio is taking to improve its supply chain, sourcing and manufacturing.

Read the July issue of BikeBiz below: