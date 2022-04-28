VeloElite introduces One carbon wheelset range

Share Facebook

VeloElite has introduced the One range of carbon wheelsets.

VeloElite launched its range of hand-built carbon wheels in 2020, which it says are based on carefully selected industry-leading products. The result was premium carbon wheelsets available in a range of specifications, all hand-built in the UK to suit each customer’s riding style and characteristics.

Fast forward to 2022 and VeloElite has developed its own hub, allowing it to launch the One range of carbon wheelsets to run alongside its existing ranges. These will be available in depths of 38mm, 44mm, 50mm and 55mm. The hubs feature a 36 point ratchet engagement.

In addition to the standard One range, VeloElite has partnered with CBear to offer high quality ceramic bearing upgrades across the range. VeloElite can offer these in both CBear’s superfast road bearing and its all condition ceramic bearings suitable for longer-lasting ceramic performance.

The standard VeloElite One range starts at £799, with the ceramic bearing CBear wheelsets from £999. All are hand-built in the UK.

The new wheel range was launched at the recent Cycle Show, which took place at London’s Alexandra Palace from 22nd to 24th April, running alongside the London eBike Festival powered by Shimano Steps.

The Cycle Show also saw folding bike manufacturer and mobility provider Vello present its new folding electric bike, which weighs under 10kg. Mycle Bikes announced two new models in its range of UK built e-bikes, which were launched at the London eBike Festival, the Cargo and the Compact Plus.

Reilly Cycleworks also launched its new advanced road bike Fusion at the Cycle Show 2022. The launch, which represents an evolution of Reilly’s road series, combines classic Reilly race geometry, top-grade hydroformed titanium tubes and advanced engineering to create a light, aerodynamic titanium frame.

For more information on VeloElite, visit https://www.carbonbikewheels.co.uk/.