Velorution, Fat Llama partner on e-bike rental service

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Velorution has partnered with Fat Llama to provide a ‘try-before-you-buy’ e-bike rental service.

The new service, which is initially being trialled at Velorution’s Hackney location, allows customers to go in-store, complete a quick verification on their phone, and head straight out.

The GoCycle GS (RRP £2,499), for example, is available to rent for £30 a day, and the price drops the longer it is rented.

The service will soon be rolled out across all four of Velorution’s stores in Marylebone, Islington and Chelsea.

Jonathan Cole, CEO of Velorution, said: “One in every two bikes sold in Holland is electric, compared to one in every hundred in the UK. Allowing people to rent these bikes for a low cost ensures that more people are experiencing and talking about the multitude of benefits that these bikes have to offer.

“Partnering with Fat Llama ensures that borrowers can get verified to rent these expensive bikes in under a minute. We’re very excited to see where this takes us”.