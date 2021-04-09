Velorution partners with Fenwick for new store openings

Share Facebook

Velorution has partnered with Fenwick in a deal that will see the retailer, which already has stores in four locations across London, further its growth.

Velorution X Fenwick of Bond Street and Velorution X Fenwick in Bentalls Kingston are set to open on 12th April, the first date non-essential retailers are allowed to open under the Prime Minister’s lockdown roadmap.

A further opening is planned for May with additional locations in London and the South East also in the pipeline. The agreement is bolstered by an e-commerce agreement that will see electric, urban bikes and accessories sold on fenwick.co.uk.

“We can’t wait to showcase Velorution’s curated range of electric and urban bikes and cycling lifestyle products to the loyal customers of Fenwick,” said Velorution chairman Jonathan Cole. “We’ve plenty of experience under our belt when it comes to working with large national retailers. We see Fenwick as an excellent fit for Velorution given its leading position in premium retail and the new stores work nicely with our growth plans.”

He continued: “As cycling grows in popularity in the UK during the pandemic and its associated impacts, it will be great to know that we’ll be part of getting more people on bikes.” Referencing current consumer demand, Cole said: “We anticipate electric bikes, both folding and non-folding to be popular at Fenwick as well as our curated range of cycling lifestyle brands.

“We have had terrific support from all our vendors for these new stores as we are directly addressing customers who are new to cycling and want to shop in familiar surroundings with excellent customer service. We are really excited to showcase some of the terrific brands we carry such as Gocycle, Brompton, Tern and Carbo to this new audience.”

A Fenwick spokesperson added: “We wanted to present e-mobility and lifestyle cycling to our customers as we address the athleisure market across our stores and online. Velorution is the perfect partner to do this with given its dominant position in the premium retail electric and urban cycling space and is the perfect fit for our Bentalls Kingston customer and our new wellness suite, The Studio, at Fenwick of Bond Street.”

