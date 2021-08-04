Velotech Services begins distribution of MTB Hopper

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Velotech Services has expanded its portfolio with the MTB Hopper range.

The self-build ramps can be used by coaches, retailers, end-users and events as a training tool or just for fun. “Due to progressive geometry, MTB Hopper is perfect for your first jump, and still brings lots of fun for advanced riders,” said a statement. “If there’s no bike park nearby, just get together with a few friends and put some MTB Hoppers in the local woods, backyard or any street spot.”

The range also includes static bike stands with adjustable wheel widths and a practice manual/wheelie jig, all in fully sustained FSC certified wood source.

Robin Corder, CEO, Velotech Services, said: “We are super excited to be offering these ramps to the cycle trade here in the UK.

“We are hoping that these get to those who are yet to try their first MTB jump or those wanting to pass on their skills, either way, these ramps fill a gap in the market for those wishing to improve.”

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: