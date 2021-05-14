Velotech Services to distribute accessory brand CloseTheGap

Share Facebook

Velotech Services has acquired the distribution rights to Dutch brand CloseTheGap.

After seven years as editor of Fiets, Mathijs Wagenaar founded CloseTheGap in 2015 with the HideMyBell. The brand now offers additional functional and minimalistic accessories and is also a sponsor of World Tour Team Jumbo Visma.

Robin Corder, CEO Velotech Services, said: “I came across these products back in 2020 and was immediately taken by the simplicity of the technology, it fits into our portfolio of premium technology brands and our mission of making these products available and simple to understand.

“Our work in 2021 thus far has been to offer short educational videos, pullouts and information for the retailer that might need a shoulder to lean on, we hope that this support goes some way to show that we are all on the same team.”

