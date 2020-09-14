Velotton develops new Vekkit travel e-bike kit with two-speed motor

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Velotton has launched the new Vekkit travel e-bike kit with a two-speed motor.

The first speed mode has more power and a maximum speed of 15 km/h, the brand said, and the second one has higher speed and uses less power. The modes are switched using the handlebar remote or the Vekkit smartphone app. There is also an auto-switch option – when the speed reaches 15 km/h the mode is automatically changed to the second.

New kits will be available in versions with the front and rear (freewheel version) motor. Available wheel sizes are 20-29in, and battery bags come in four colours and with two mounting types, handlebar or seat post.

Features:

– 36V 250W front or rear wheel with two gears

– Built-in temperature sensor

– Manual or automatic gear switching

– Li-ion removable battery options: 252 Wh (1.2kg, up to 50km) or extended 360 Wh (1.7kg, up to 90km)

– Seat post and handlebar battery bag mounts

– 4A chargers

– Security locks on the battery and handlebar bag

– Wireless cadence sensor

– Handlebar remote

– Mobile apps for iOS and Android with statistics and advanced motor settings

– Assist speed up to 25 km/h (UK and EU) and up to 30 km/h (Canada and USA), set in the mobile app

All parts except the motor and charger are developed and made in Poland.

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: