Velotton introduces new e-bikes

Velotton has introduced its new electric bikes – with a ‘classic look and smart electronics’.

The bikes are available with two types of frames, classic road and mixte, as well as three battery mounting options, in the front basket, rear basket and pannier bag.

The frame and fork are made in Poland and 90% of the components are made in the EU, including electronics.

The bikes also have an optional anti-theft GPS module that allows you to track your bike in real-time.

The e-bikes are lightweight, weighing only 16.9 kg with a battery and crate. The range is up to 110 km on one charge and a crate or pannier bag is included.

To find out more, visit vekkit.com

