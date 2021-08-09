Verbier E-Bike Festival taking place this week

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The third edition of the Verbier E-Bike Festival is starting this Thursday, 12th August, taking place over four days.

With a 20% increase in sign-up compared to last year, e-bikes to test on-site, and more than 30 exhibitors, the Valais resort will be “alive with the buzz of e-biking”.

Brands present will include Bosch, Haibike, Lapierre, Ghost, Commencal, Moustache, Trek, Specialized, Scott, Cannondale, Fox, Muc-Off, Flyer, Corratec, Mondraker, Rocky Mountain and Beeq. As usual, the tests will take place non-stop over the four days of the Verbier E-Bike Festival – reserve your space here.

The Val de Bagnes Challenge is taking place on 14th August and has two distance options: 100km and 60km. Recharging stations will be available so that participants can make the most of the loops selected for the event.

The Bosch e-MTB Challenge by Trek is open to all ages, intermediate to expert level riders. Technique, navigation, fitness and battery management will decide the winners. The race takes place on 15th August on a 35km loop with 1,000m of climbing. Reserve your spot here.

The E-Tour du Mont Blanc, reserved for the elites, is the symbolic race of the festival. The event is raced in teams of two over three days around Mont Blanc. Participants will have to ride 300km with over 12,000m of climbing and 16,000m of descending across Switzerland, Italy and France.

This competition is part of the UCI calendar for e-MTB Cross-Country Marathon racing. It will count for the overall rankings in the E-Bike World Tour 2021. It will be possible to follow the race online during the three days of competition.

www.verbierebikefestival.com

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: