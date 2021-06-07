Verve Cycling partners with Dimitris Katsanis to develop power measurement technology

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Verve Cycling has partnered with Dimitris Katsanis with the aim to develop the ‘most cutting-edge’ measurement technology.

Katsanis, founder and CEO of Metron Additive Engineering, will work closely with Verve Cycling’s in-house engineers on a number of innovations.

“Working at the cutting-edge of cycling performance has always been a passion of mine, and so when Verve Cycling approached me and shared their vision for the future for cycling power meters I knew I had to be involved,” said Katsanis.

“We have some incredible projects that we’re working on together and cannot wait to release to the world.”

Dave Parsons, Verve Cycling commercial director, added: “Naturally we are really pleased to work with Dimitris and his team on various projects that we hope will cement our reputation as the only company truly serious about cycling power measurement.

“Once we set ourselves the objective of working with the best in the business there really was only one choice.”

Read the June issue of BikeBiz below: