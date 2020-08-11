Verve Cycling partners with track sprinter Shane Perkins

Share Facebook

Verve Cycling has announced a two-year partnership with track-sprinter Shane Perkins.

“It’s a privilege to be able to team up with a company as innovative as Verve Cycling,” said Perkins. “Having access to the Infocrank and the limitless data analysis that it can provide will be an integral part in preparing for the Tokyo Olympics and ultimately reaching my best performances.”

Bryan Taylor, Verve Cycling president, said: “I am privileged to work with some truly exceptional and inspirational athletes and Shane is no exception. To be able to compete against the best of the best track sprinters for many years is an incredible achievement and not for the faint-hearted.

“Shane is one of the genuine warriors of the velodrome and having him place his trust in the Infocrank only pushes us further at Verve Cycling to develop the most accurate and reliable cycling power meter available. We’re proud to say that we’re on-hand to support Shane in every way we can.”

The InfoCrank power meter is also used by the UCI and the GB Cycling Team.

