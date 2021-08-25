Vestel accelerates e-bike battery solutions plans

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Vestel is accelerating its battery solutions business.

According to the company, a large team of dedicated R&D engineers is already in place to oversee the design, testing and production of its e-bike battery pack concepts. Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA) and simulation tools have been implemented from the start to develop battery solutions that can offer the utmost safety and reliability.

“We are excited to diversify and realise our full potential in the manufacture of tailored battery solutions,” said Selcen Uyguntüzel, deputy general manager of sales, Vestel. “With our technical know-how, OEM customer experience and vast manufacturing complex, we are uniquely placed to design highly tailored battery solutions that can still be delivered at scale. As the whole battery pack development is in-house and under our control, we can also ensure greater cost efficiency, without compromising on quality.”

“Vestel’s state-of-the-art 1.1 million square metre R&D and manufacturing complex is perfectly positioned to scale production around the world, with quality and speed,” a company statement added. “Raising the bar for battery pack designs and production, it offers world-class manufacturing resources. These include Europe’s largest automated printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) facility, as well as a highly automated production line to enhance every battery pack’s performance and reliability.”

The battery pack’s Battery Management System (BMS) is designed and manufactured in-house by Vestel engineers. As well as offering “ultra-low” power consumption in shutdown mode and a number of security details, the BMS comes with a Bluetooth module to ensure easier serviceability and OTA firmware updates.

Using laser welding equipment, this automated process enables Vestel to provide “the highest level” of reliability and design flexibility. To ensure design quality, the manufacturing complex also offers advanced testing facilities for cells, modules, packs, and BMS hardware and software. All testing is handled in-house, including the long-term cycle tests.

Instead of using the common acceptance sampling procedure, Vestel tests without compromise by ensuring that each and every battery pack is tested at the end of the production line for BMS functionality and IP66 standards. Vestel’s current solutions include downtube, in-frame and rear carrier e-bike battery packs. To optimise the performance and driving range, the high-density battery pack designs are made with the latest 21700 NCA/NMC cells.

According to the brand, they also ensure long-term reliability and quality, using liquid silicone sealing technology to offer a strengthened IP66-level resistance to water and dust. They’re designed to pass internationally recognised EN50604-1 testing, which includes intense salt-water immersion and crush tests.

The e-bike battery packs will feature as part of an extensive Vestel e-mobility showcase at Eurobike (Hall A1, Stand A1-400).