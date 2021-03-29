Vielo launches second generation V+1 gravel bike

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Vielo is launching the second generation of its performance gravel bike, the V+1 Gen2, to the global market.

The first V+1 gravel bike was launched in 2018. The second-generation V+1 gravel bike builds on Vielo’s ethos of 1x only, lightweight, rider-focused and engineering attention to detail. The standard 1100g Strato frame and 880g Alto frame have been refined for improved rider performance.

The brand was created by father and son team of Ian and Trevor Hughes. Ian has over 36 years of experience in the bicycle trade, helping build international brands in the UK market through sales marketing and distribution. He said: “We absolutely love the first-generation V+1, it’s such a great bike.

“I wanted to keep all the key features that frame provided the ride – a light, fast and comfortable gravel bike. Plus, I wanted to position the new V+1 as a fast (race) performance gravel bike, rather than a fat tyre drop bar mountain bike or load-lugging, bike-packing type bike.”

The new Vielo V+1’s distinctive curved, flat, wide seat stays now take up to 50mm tyres. The chainstay and bottom bracket join is now symmetrical, optimising the frame entirely for 1x while retaining the ability to run 650b wheels without a dropped drive-side chainstay. The extra-wide down tube to bottom bracket shell shares the same 1X concept as the Vielo R+1 road bike.

The frames come in four new satin finishes. The Alto (lightest) frames are rock salt pink with blue stone highlights inside the fork and on the seat stays, or blue stone mainframe, with rock salt highlights. Similarly, the Strato frames are either apple green with plum or plum with apple green highlights.

The V+1 Alto and Strato are available as a frameset which with prices start at £3,399 (Strato) and £3,899 (Alto). Full Alto bike builds are offered with SRAM Force Mullet build at £6,299 or Shimano GRX Di2 for £5,999. The full Strato bike build is offered with Campagnolo Ekar 13 speed £5,699 or Shimano GRX mechanical at £4,799.

The brand continues to expand its UK and global presence with new dealers in Europe, Qatar, Indonesia and United Arab Emirates. “We’re really excited with how the brand is growing with our retail partners,” said Hughes. “We are keen to continue supporting independent bricks and mortar retailers that are looking to add a brave boutique brand to their portfolio.”

Vielo will be delivering the new V+1 to customers and its network of international dealers at the end of April and is already taking pre-orders. https://www.vielo.cc/pages/v1-gravel-bikes.

Read the March issue of BikeBiz below: