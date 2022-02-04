Vielo to launch two new models to trade at CORE 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Vielo is set to launch two new models to the trade across its V+1 gravel and R+1 road platform at COREbike 2022.

The new V+1 is a fully integrated frameset for 1x wireless shifting to accommodate SRAM’s Red, Force and Rival 12 speed XPLR groupsets. The new R+1 colourway is designed to complement the current 1x Campag Ekar 13 speed groupset, showcasing Vielo’s design philosophy of “the freedom to do epic stuff”.

Vielo will also present a collection of Vielo small parts that shows how the company is continuing to make small, detailed refinements that can be upgraded to both the V+1 gravel bike and R+1 road bike.

In these challenging times for delivery, the brand said it has a “very clear plan and line-of-sight for reliable delivery” to offer dealers a range of V+1 gravel and R+1 road bikes with many spec and sizing options.

Lightweight

Lightweight’s new Obermayer Evo disc will be on display at next month’s show, along with the regular Meilenstein Evo and new Phadfinder Evo.

Vielo and Lightweight will be in the Syndicate room 7 at COREbike 2022.

COREbike is set to return to Whittlebury Hall next month, taking place from Sunday 20th to Tuesday 22nd March. 2021’s edition was cancelled due to Covid-19.

The trade-only show offers cycling retailers the chance to see exciting new products and view ranges for the upcoming season from some of the biggest brands and distributors in the UK cycle market.

Read more: UCI now using Shimano TEC courses in World Cycling Centre mechanics’ training programme

The decision to move to a slightly later date in 2022 was taken by the organisers to help avoid further adding to the possible heightened pressure on the NHS following Christmas and New Year gatherings that the usual date in late January might see. The potentially improved weather in late March should also allow improved ventilation at the venue.