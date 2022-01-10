Vires Velo launches as exclusive UK partner for Factor Bikes and Black Inc

Share Facebook

As part of the continued growth of Factor Bikes UK Ltd, the current UK partner of Factor Bikes and Black Inc, the company is embarking on the next chapter of its journey under the new company name Vires Velo.

The company is the exclusive UK partner for Factor Bikes and Black Inc and remains the only place to purchase the brands in the UK online and through its Experience Centre in Norfolk.

Vires Velo is headed up by John Bailey and the same team at Factor Bikes UK Ltd. It is business as usual for all customers and existing orders. As part of the launch of Vires Velo, the company is expanding its service offerings within the world of cycling. This includes investment in a new, state-of-the-art bike fitting system for 2022 as well as an advanced Rider Physiological Testing Center currently in development.

This refreshed identity and new chapter as Vires Velo enables the company to expand and broaden its appeal to the wider UK cycling market, whilst allowing it to maintain its strong relationship with Factor as the UK exclusive partner/retailer selling directly to riders. The priority of Vires Velo is to continue to offer cyclists an exceptional end-to-end experience when you buy a Factor in the UK or take up one of our services.

John Bailey, managing director of Vires Velo, said: “Over the last few years, we have identified a growing demand to explore the acquisition of real-world data through comprehensive physiological testing. As we know very well, Factor has consistently delivered an incredible, high performance, cutting-edge product, leaving very little room for improvement in the rider’s equipment.

“This has opened up an opportunity to explore the possibilities for enhancing the engine on the bike. To that end, I have gone back to my original body of work with the Factor 001 which was a highly advanced tool, ahead of its time for measuring several elements of human physiology and performance.

“We are very proud to announce that we are in the process of putting together our first working performance test lab which will allow us to provide cyclists with a comprehensive set of real-world data of their physiological condition and, crucially, expert guidance on how to act upon it to reach specific goals.

“We are excited that this new facility, along with investment in an advanced new bike fitting system and our continued exclusive partnership with Factor/Black Inc can provide an unrivalled experience for cyclists in the UK.”

Rob Gitelis, CEO of Factor Bikes, said: “After a number of years successfully serving Factor customers in the UK, we are pleased to continue the journey with Vires Velo. We are confident in entrusting the Factor/Black Inc experience to Vires Velo who have proved over the last three years that they can deliver a first-class service for Factor riders in the UK.

“We have a strong relationship with John Bailey and the team and they remain our exclusive UK partner for both Factor and Black Inc. We look forward to continuing to grow the Factor brand in the UK market.”

Part of this evolution involves an upgrade to the UK Experience Centre and showroom in Norfolk, including the expansion of the workshop, a refreshed showroom displaying advanced bikes and components from Factor/Black Inc, a coffee lounge, as well as a dedicated studio for bike fitting.