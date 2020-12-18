Virtual cycling platform RGT Cycling unveils Racing Parameters

Share Facebook

RGT Cycling has unveiled Racing Parameters, a new function which enables riders to create their own race formats, hosting and competing in time trial and elimination events.

Until now, virtual cycling races have adhered to a basic road race setup featuring a mass start where first across the finish line is the winner. However, RGT Cycling has sought to develop a system which welcomes riders from all disciplines and allows them to compete and train in the virtual, in the same way they race out on the road.

RGT Cycling’s head of brand and marketing James Vickers said: “Creating the world’s most realistic virtual reality cycling experience is what RGT Cycling is all about, whether that’s visiting some of the world’s most iconic Real Roads such as the Paterberg or Passo dello Stelvio or recreating your favourite ride locations with a GPX upload to generate Magic Roads. Racing Parameters is the beginning of the ‘next gen’ of virtual cycling, opening up the platform for use in whichever way the rider wishes to use it.

“This is that next step towards providing an ever more captivating and immersive experience where, like cycling in the real world, the only limitation on how challenging and fun a ride is depends on how imaginative a rider or event organiser is willing to be. We’ve only just started with race parameters and have big plans for the future.”

Racing Parameters: Time Trials

“Organise and enter time trial events on existing RGT Cycling routes or by creating your own route modelled on your favourite real-world courses using Magic Roads. Determine the entry numbers, the intervals at which riders are released from the start gate, toggle drafting on or off and race against the clock in the most immersive and accessible virtual time trial competition format available.”

Racing Parameters: Elimination

“Elimination races are the ultimate test in energy conservation and racing tactics. They’re also a lot of fun! The last rider across the line is eliminated each lap, with the final few riders fighting it out for the win. Design or enter an event, deciding on entry numbers and elimination format – choosing the number of riders eliminated per lap and how many laps between an elimination lap.”

Breakaway Update

In addition to the introduction of Racing Parameters, RGT Cycling has also rolled out a new update, Breakaway, to improve rider experience. Simply update the app to experience the latest features. These include:

– Updated screen and companion app to improve UX

– Improved navigation to make finding your next ride, race, group or training ride easier

– Ride Magic Roads with a single click

– Training equipment is now connected both from the app home screen and when in a ride

– Easier access to Support

– Improved avatar customisation process

– Simplified locating of other riders to ride with

– Creating and sharing events is more intuitive

