Vittoria announces five-year partnership with UCI

Vittoria has announced a five-year partnership with UCI, starting this year.

The brand will support the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships and the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup as an official partner, as well as the activities of the UCI World Cycling Centre and the UCI Solidarity programme until 2025.

The partnership also involves a common commitment towards sustainability and climate change. Vittoria will soon have a cycling innovation centre at its HQ in Italy dedicated to product innovation, which will also aim to research how to make bicycle tyre production and disposal more sustainable.

Vittoria will collaborate with UCI to develop and sustain cycling by supporting local cycling associations and programmes dedicated to young cyclists in developing countries, as part of the UCI Solidarity Programme.

“I am very pleased about the arrival of Vittoria among our official partners for mountain bike, one of our five Olympic disciplines,” stated UCI president David Lappartient. “I also look forward to the support it will bring to the activities of the UCI World Cycling Centre, our training and education centre serving our solidarity programmes.

“Vittoria is one of cycling’s major historical brands and proposes high-quality products that have been appreciated by amateurs and professionals for decades. Its commitment alongside us for several years bears witness to the strong appeal of our events and at the same time will help us fulfil our mission of developing cycling throughout the world.”

President and CEO of Vittoria Stijn Vriends added: “Being the official partner of the UCI’s mountain bike activities and supporting the UCI World Cycling Centre and the UCI Solidarity programme in the next years represent major milestones for us.

“This is a great opportunity, not only to speed up our process to become a reference brand in the sport of mountain bike and its industry but also to unite our efforts and convey the values of solidarity, sustainability and equality that UCI has in its agenda for the next years. I’m sure our fans and customers will be as delighted as we are.”

