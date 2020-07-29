Vittoria becomes official partner of 2020 Tour de Pologne

Share Facebook

Vittoria is the new official partner of the 2020 Tour de Pologne UCI WorldTour.

Formerly the official sponsor of Milano-Sanremo, the European Championships and the Italian Championships, this year the company will be the technical partner of the 77th edition of the Tour de Pologne UCI WorldTour for the first time.

EMEA/LATAM sales director René Timmermans said: “Vittoria will be the technical partner of the Tour de Pologne UCI WorldTour for the first time and we are happy to be part of historic competition.

“The company is expanding the racing service calendar to increase brand awareness, and this is a great opportunity for us to grow. The Polish race has always been a point of reference in the second part of the season and, although world cycling has undergone significant changes in this 2020, we are convinced that its role won’t change.”

The neutral service team attending the Tour de Pologne UCI WorldTour will consist of three cars, Timmermans added, a motorbike and about ten high-level professionals, including drivers and mechanics, all used to moving in the race caravan and supporting the riders. “Vittoria has been in the racing world since the 1980s.

“In our team, there are former professionals and mechanics who know the world of cycling thoroughly and give that essential added value to be able to achieve the highest standards.”

Timmermans also mentioned the company’s recent ownership change and his excitement about the outlook: “Rudie Campagne, Vittoria’s outgoing president and now adviser to the new CEO Stijn Vriends, has a great vision for the future. The project he has in mind for Vittoria is ambitious and forward-looking.

“We are going through a very particular and delicate time worldwide, but cycling is involving more and more amateurs, and this change in management is an extra thrust to invest in smart solutions for mobility problems.”

