Vittoria giving away three Pinarello bikes to raise funds for Ukrainian children with cancer

The Italian bicycle tyre manufacturer is launching a fundraising campaign by giving away three road-race bicycles of its Servizio Corse, the Vittoria team of mechanics that provides neutral technical assistance to cyclists in the main cycling competitions around the world.

All raised funds will be donated to Soleterre Onlus to ensure timely assistance to children with cancer in Ukraine.

The three Pinarello Dogma K 65.1 carbon frame bicycles are equipped with Shimano Ultegra 11-speed group, Qurano 46 carbon wheels and Vittoria Corsa cotton tubulars. The high-end bicycles are available in sizes 51, 54 and 55 respectively.

“The mission of the Vittoria Servizio Corse is to put itself at the service of others, especially in times of greatest need,” said a statement. “Through this fundraiser, Vittoria and its Servizio Corse intend to commit their altruism to a greater cause.

“The suffering that the war in Ukraine is causing on the population is there for all to see and Vittoria wants to do its part. The proceeds from the fundraising will be donated to the Italian non-profit organisation Soleterre. Thanks to your donation, you will help Ukrainian children with cancer by supporting their care.”

Last week, Rozone announced that its Rowasher team is raising money for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal with a limited-edition Rowasher. The design team has created the limited-edition eco parts washer in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, and Rozone will be donating all proceeds from the sales to the appeal.

Mountain bike magazine Cranked is also supporting the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal with all the profits from its new merchandise going to the Red Cross, and earlier this month Edinburgh bike shop Criterium Cycles announced that it is donating 10% of its net sales, both in its stores and through its website, to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal for one month.

Sports nutrition brand Rawvelo has also donated £5,000 worth of energy bars to those affected by the current conflict in Ukraine, and is contributing 10% of its sales to the Red Cross.