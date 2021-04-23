Vittoria Group welcomes Vanessa ten Hoff as chief innovation officer

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Vittoria Group has welcomed Vanessa ten Hoff as chief innovation officer.

Ten Hoff joins with more than 18 years of experience in the household appliances industry in various international senior leadership roles, covering product innovation and development, brand and digital marketing.

“We are delighted to have Vanessa on board as chief innovation officer, as she brings a fresh perspective and approach to Vittoria and the cycling industry as a whole,” said Stijn Vriends, president and CEO of Vittoria Group.

“Her deep consumer focus and marketing background, combined with her technical experience and expertise will push our innovation to the next level, in our mission to make the most advanced bicycle tyres on the planet, and bring new experiences to riders.”

Ten Hoff will lead the global innovation organisation of Vittoria Group. She will work with her teams on new applications, advanced materials and digital solutions to improve tyre performance, enhance consumer experiences and find sustainable solutions.

“I am excited to be part of such an inspiring and passionate company and team, while joining the world of cycling,” said Ten Hoff. “I am looking forward to building on the strong heritage of Vittoria’s innovation by embracing and creating the future to help cyclists experience the best possible performance for their next ride ahead.

“The role foresees the development of the Bicycle Tyre Innovation Centre and Cycling Experience Park here in Brembate (Lombardy, Italy), complementing the innovation capacities at the Vittoria Group facilities in Bangkok, Thailand.

“It will be the first-of-its-kind and unique in the cycling world, allowing us to have a holistic view on developing and testing tyres from the lab to the real-life, from a consumer point of view.”

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: