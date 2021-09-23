Vittoria launches On the Edge MTB campaign on YouTube

Share Facebook

Vittoria is launching its first YouTube advertising campaign to raise awareness of the

brand in one of its key growth sectors, mountain biking.

On the Edge is a series of six short character-driven ads based on experiences ‘all MTB riders will recognise’. “These light-hearted stories have been put into the mouths of the true kings and queens of the mountains, the mountain goats – who tell the tales,” said a statement.

“From shortcuts that go wrong, missed trails, tricky descents and a failed MTB Youtuber,

the authentic human narratives get an entertaining 15-second twist. It will initially run in the US and UK markets.”

Ernesto Garcia Domingo, Vittoria chief commercial officer, said: “We’ve deliberately taken a left turn from standard cycling content in line with the brand’s innovation agenda and to increase recall and engagement. We’re very conscious that the viewer will have searched for content and this interruption to their viewing needs to be rewarded.”

Strategy partner at Firehaus Nick Barthram added: “To be remembered we can’t just show another great rider shredding the trails, we must be different. So this campaign is about associations and feelings more than product features and messaging. Innovation is the core brand equity but we’re conveying it by being innovative rather than just saying it.”

The campaign was created by Firehaus and partner Kalua, with media by StoreIS. It follows the new global repositioning The Ride Ahead, launched earlier in the year.

The current three videos can be viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQ7pUvnEhNQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AE4ZNbJ7TeM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9mKNpzSviQ