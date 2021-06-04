Vittoria partners with mountain bike race Etna Marathon

Share Facebook

Vittoria has partnered with Etna Marathon, the mountain bike race on Mount Etna.

As partner, the brand will contribute to the organisation of the event. This is a further ‘important step’ for Vittoria in the mountain bike landscape, it said, in addition to the recent partnerships with the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup and Championships and the Enduro World Series.

The trails of the Etna Marathon, characterised by lava rocks and dirt, are also a ‘great fit’ with Vittoria high-performance 4-compound MTB tyres, it added.

Ernesto Garcia Domingo, Vittoria’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are honoured to be the title sponsor of one of the most unique mountain bike races in the world. Vittoria and Etna Marathon share the same passion for adventure.

“We see cycling as a way to explore new places and Mount Etna is probably the most inimitable and breath-taking place one could ever visit on a bike.”

Maurizio Scali, Vittoria Etna Marathon managing committee, added: “We are excited about the partnership with Vittoria. After 15 years our race has a new name, the Vittoria Etna Marathon. Vittoria means quality, passion, constant innovation, safety and attention to small details… all elements that are in line with our vision.

“With the entry of Vittoria, we are raising the bar and our racers’ expectations will be higher than ever. Expectations we are sure we will meet by working together.”

The Vittoria Etna Marathon will take place on the 19th September 2021.

