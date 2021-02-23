Vittoria to develop cycling innovation centre with bike park next to HQ

Share Facebook

Vittoria is to develop a cycling innovation centre with a bike park next to its headquarters and extended warehouse in Brembate, Italy.

The €10 million investment will see the company premises grow from 10,000 to 40,000 square metres.

The cycling innovation centre is set to explore the application of technologies, sustainable processes and materials aiming to continuously advance tyre performances. The adjacent bike park will be equipped with measurement technologies and used for testing tyres in all relevant terrain and weather conditions.

Both will be available for Vittoria partners, such as bicycle manufacturers, professional cycling teams and athletes, to test different tyre options, analyse bike-tyre combinations and work on co-development projects. The bike park will also be open to the general public.

Vittoria will also double its European warehouse capacity to support the growth of the coming years, as part of a wider programme of investments aimed to increase the output of the Vittoria manufacturing facilities in Thailand.

Stijn Vriends, president and CEO of Vittoria Group, said: “We are proud to make another significant investment in Italy, where history and innovation in cycling meet. The Vittoria Cycling Innovation Centre and Bike Park will be an example of Italian passion for creativity and solid innovation. This investment helps us to continue to create the most advanced bicycle tyres on the planet!”

