Vivacity Labs, DOLL partner to showcase AI-powered traffic sensors

London-based transport technology scaleup Vivacity Labs has teamed up with Danish Outdoor Living Lab (DOLL) to display the capabilities of Vivacity’s AI-powered traffic sensors in helping make cities smarter, safer and more sustainable.

Addressing the needs of emerging smart and connected cities, DOLL offers a platform for companies to test and demonstrate the latest smart city services for national as well as international manufacturers, municipalities, public decision-makers, and knowledge institutions.

Vivacity’s sensors, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to capture accurate, detailed and anonymous data 24/7 on transport modes, traffic flow and travel patterns, have been installed in the living lab to illustrate how the data can be used in real-world settings to support initiatives including active travel schemes, congestion management, improving air quality and road safety.

James Hill, international sales director at Vivacity Labs, said: “Sustainable travel and road safety are crucial components to smart city development, and our partnership with DOLL Living Lab is a fantastic opportunity for us to demonstrate how our intelligent sensors are supporting such initiatives.

“Being able to test new tech in testbeds and simulated environments offers a key means in developing its capabilities and showcasing them to a variety of decision-makers and organisations, and this enables its successful implementation into real-world situations. This engagement is a testament to our work in supporting strategic decisions to optimise transport networks and improve urban infrastructure across the globe.”

Teddy Sibbern Axelsen, director of DOLL, added: “With projects, events, and the DOLL visitor centre, we offer a neutral matchmaking platform that helps accelerate the development of livable, sustainable and resource-efficient communities through the means of technology. We are very excited to host Vivacity’s technology in our innovation playground and to demonstrate the importance of AI-powered traffic sensors.”