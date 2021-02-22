Vivacity Labs secures £5 million in Series A funding to support expansion

Share Facebook

London-based tech company Vivacity Labs has secured £5 million of Series A funding in a VC round led by investor Mobeus, with additional funding from existing investors Downing Ventures and London Co-Investment Fund.

Vivacity Labs works with government, regional bodies and local councils to rethink and optimise the way traffic and transport infrastructure is built and used. The technology provides anonymous data to deliver real-time insight into road networks and infrastructure.

The investment will support Vivacity Labs’ expansion of its AI-based traffic signal system, which reduces congestion and allows cities to prioritise sustainable modes of transport, such as cyclists and buses. The system will enable cities and transport authorities to efficiently adapt to different policy priorities, including reducing queuing, reducing emissions and improving air quality.

Transport for Greater Manchester is already a key partner and is scaling up installation to an area of 20 junctions this year, and the Greater Cambridge Partnership in conjunction with Cambridgeshire County Council has also chosen to pilot this intelligent technology to help ease congestion and prioritise greener and active travel.

As part of its expansion plans, Vivacity Labs has recently appointed Rob Stait as UK sales director, previously of AppyWay, and with 20 years of experience in growing technology businesses. The company is also planning to double its headcount and is recruiting for roles across the company, including in R&D/software development, sales and marketing and operations. Its manufacturing centre will remain in the UK, in Bletchley, Milton Keynes.

The company is seeing demand from international markets for smarter transport insights, as countries support initiatives in active travel and improved road safety. This year, it will expand to support customers in countries including the Nordics, Benelux and Australia.

“These are incredibly exciting times for Vivacity Labs, and the investment will support our objective to enhance and optimise traffic systems everywhere,” said Mark Nicholson, CEO of Vivacity Labs. “This has been a challenging year for transport and commuters, but it’s great to see positive initiatives such as active travel now being prioritised. I’m proud of our team who have developed some first-of-its-kind technology which has untold potential.”

The Mobeus deal team comprised Greg Blin and Amaad Mahmood. Ed Wass, portfolio director, will be joining the board. Blin said: “We’re incredibly excited to back this high-quality, passionate team who have created a market-leading product”.

Cobin Corbally, partner at Downing Ventures, added: “We are delighted to continue our support for this dynamic young business, which is a global leader in traffic management solutions, using AI technology to make the world a safer place.”

