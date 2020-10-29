VK launches All In One stackable bicycle carrier

Share Facebook

VK International has launched the All In One bicycle carrier.

The carrier makes it possible to assemble bicycles well in advance and immediately ship them when needed. With two stacked All In One bicycle carriers, you can efficiently load and unload ten complete bicycles in one movement, said the company.

“The available height in warehouses is often not used,” said a statement. “By stacking three All In One bicycle carriers, you can store 15 complete bicycles on a footprint of just 3m² without using damage-prone packaging materials.”

VK has also launched a new trailer, specifically designed to transport up to 20 heavy e-bikes. It is equipped with a 1,350kg axle and has European type approval.

More information, specifications and product videos can be found online.