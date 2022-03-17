Volt London e-bike wins Red Dot Design Award 2022

Share Facebook

The new Volt London e-bike has been awarded the 2022 Red Dot Product Design Award.

The single-speed e-bike, designed to traverse city landscapes and specifically made for the urban rider, is the newest addition to British e-bike brand Volt’s range. The design draws inspiration from the needs of riders on the streets of the UK’s capital, and is set to launch to the public on 5th May.

The Red Dot Design Awards, an international design competition that highlights world-leading products with outstanding design, selected the Volt London as this year’s Bicycle Design winner.

Commenting on the award win, Prof. Dr. Peter Zec, founder of Red Dot, said: “Our international jury assessed a considerable number of products this year, as a record number of companies and design studios once again faced the professional judgement of our experts… the fact you emerged victorious from such a strong group of participants is testimony to the extraordinary quality of your product.”

Volt founder and owner James Metcalfe added: “This award illustrates the hard work and attention to detail our whole team puts into the design of each and every Volt bike and we’re honoured that the design of the Volt London, our 10-year anniversary model, has been recognised by the prestigious Red Dot Awards.

“With the London, we set out to achieve a simple and sleek design that emulates the popular style of a single-speed ‘fixie’ bike but delivers the power and performance of a conventional e-bike.

“This award acknowledges the effort everyone at Volt put in to ensure that we created an all-round urban e-bike that delivers everything the city rider would need. We’re incredibly excited to see what our customers think when we launch it on May 5th.”