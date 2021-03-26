VOLT unveils tenth-anniversary edition of Pulse e-bike

Share Facebook

VOLT has unveiled the tenth-anniversary edition of its Pulse e-bike.

As part of the new seamless design, the battery powering the bike has been integrated into the frame. VOLT’s latest design allows for the battery to be clipped in and out of the down tube, allowing easy removal for it to be taken inside any home to be charged.

“The latest model is the ultimate hybrid, ensuring riders look and feel great everywhere; from city streets to country trails,” said a statement. “All components have been selected to deliver a lightweight yet durable e-bike, packed with high-end features and displaying effortless style. From its Shimano Alivio gears to Tektro hydraulic safety ‘Power Cut’ Brake levers, the VOLT Pulse ensures a reliable, fun and, exceptionally safe ride.”

The growth of VOLT’s range mirrors the surge in demand for electric bikes, as people become increasingly aware of the many benefits e-bikes provide to their health and confidence as well as the environment. At the height of lockdown, VOLT witnessed this surge mount, and it continues today, with sales marking a 300% year-on-year increase in demand.

James Metcalfe, co-founder of VOLT, said: “We have always been about pushing boundaries, as we firmly believe that e-bikes are the future of transport. The latest generation of the VOLT Pulse is a culmination of our decade-long experience, coming together to make an exceptional and versatile riding experience.

“This launch is especially exciting for us, as this is the first new design to roll off the production line at our new manufacturing hub in Milton Keynes, and we anticipate unveiling more exciting news in the coming months.”

The tenth-anniversary edition of the VOLT Pulse will be available for test rides from the 1st April onwards, and it can be pre-ordered online, in-store and at retailers across the country now.

