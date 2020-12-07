Vorteq Sports launches range of Human Performance services

Share Facebook

Vorteq Sports has launched a range of Human Performance services, designed with a focus on finding “real, measurable performance improvements for every athlete”.

The services available include bike fitting, aero testing and physiology profiling. Each service is designed with a focus on finding data-driven improvements on the bike. All bike fit sessions are led by charted physiotherapist Bianca Broadbent. Aero testing and physiology sessions are led by Dr Jamie Pringle, who was previously head of science at the Boardman Performance prior to its closure earlier this year.

Vorteq has established its home at the Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub, just a few hundred metres from the motor racing circuit. The hub boasts its own open jet, open return wind tunnel designed specifically for the sports market.

“I’m delighted to launch our range of Human Performance Services previously only reserved for elite athletes,” said Rob Lewis OBE. “Vorteq is an engineering-led brand and we strive for sporting perfection in everything we do. Our Human Performance Services follow the same expert approach as our clothing products with the aim of providing customers with a measurable competitive advantage.”

Dan Bigham, one of Vorteq’s early adopters, added: “Vorteq has supported me with their expertise in research and development for a number of years. The team are focused on a data-driven approach to performance and have a world-class background in sports engineering. It’s exciting to see the team launch a range of services which cyclists of all abilities will be able to benefit from.”

www.vorteqsports.co.uk

