Voting closes in two weeks for BikeBiz Awards 2021

Voting will close in two weeks for the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres.

The results will determine this year’s winners, which will be revealed online on Friday 10th December.

See the full shortlist below and vote for all categories here.

Best Independent Bike Dealer

A Different Gear

Criterium Cycles

Cycle Spirit London

Happy Days Cycles

MB Cyclery

Ridelow

Best Omnichannel Retailer

Balfe’s Bikes

Fully Charged

Hargroves Cycles

Ribble Cycles

Rutland Cycling

Sigma Sports

BikeBiz Woman of the Year

Alexandra Rico-Lloyd, The Bike Club

Aneela McKenna, Mòr Diversity

Irene McAleese, See.Sense

Michelle Jakeway, Raleigh

Nyree Hughes, Beryl

Tayah Williams, Silverfish UK

Best Retailer Services

Citrus-Lime

Cyclescheme

Freewheel

Green Commute Initiative

Hubtiger

Objective 1

Bike Distributor of the Year

Chicken CycleKit

Hotlines

Ison Distribution

Moore Large

Sportline

Windwave

P&A Distributor of the Year Bob Elliot & Co

Madison

Raleigh UK

Saddleback

Silverfish UK

ZyroFisher Bike Brand of the Year Gocycle

Mondraker

Orbea

Pace Cycles

Saracen

Tern Bicycles P&A Brand of the Year CatEye

Lezyne

MET Helmets

Ride Concepts

Vittoria

Weldtite Innovation from a Newcomer Capti

CORE by greenTEG AG

Daysaver

HindSight

Mycle

Prevayl Cycle Advocacy Award #BikeIsBest

Cycling UK

Peak District MTB

Phoenix Cycleworks

The Bicycle Association

TotalMTB

For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.

www.bikebizawards.com

www.tannus.co.uk