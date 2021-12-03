Voting closes today for BikeBiz Awards 2021

Voting will close today, Friday 3rd December, for the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres.
The results will determine this year’s winners, which will be revealed online on Friday 10th December.
See the full shortlist below and vote for all categories here.
Best Independent Bike Dealer
A Different Gear
Criterium Cycles
Cycle Spirit London
Happy Days Cycles
MB Cyclery
Ridelow
Best Omnichannel Retailer
Balfe’s Bikes
Fully Charged
Hargroves Cycles
Ribble Cycles
Rutland Cycling
Sigma Sports
BikeBiz Woman of the Year
Alexandra Rico-Lloyd, The Bike Club
Aneela McKenna, Mòr Diversity
Irene McAleese, See.Sense
Michelle Jakeway, Raleigh
Nyree Hughes, Beryl
Tayah Williams, Silverfish UK
Best Retailer Services
Citrus-Lime
Cyclescheme
Freewheel
Green Commute Initiative
Hubtiger
Objective 1
Bike Distributor of the Year
Chicken CycleKit
Hotlines
Ison Distribution
Moore Large
Sportline
Windwave
P&A Distributor of the Year
Bob Elliot & Co
Madison
Raleigh UK
Saddleback
Silverfish UK
ZyroFisher
Bike Brand of the Year
Gocycle
Mondraker
Orbea
Pace Cycles
Saracen
Tern Bicycles
P&A Brand of the Year
CatEye
Lezyne
MET Helmets
Ride Concepts
Vittoria
Weldtite
Innovation from a Newcomer
Capti
CORE by greenTEG AG
Daysaver
HindSight
Mycle
Prevayl
Cycle Advocacy Award
#BikeIsBest
Cycling UK
Peak District MTB
Phoenix Cycleworks
The Bicycle Association
TotalMTB
