Voting closes tomorrow for BikeBiz Awards 2020

Voting will close tomorrow, 27th November, for the BikeBiz Awards 2020, in association with Tannus Tyres.

The results will determine this year’s winners, which will be revealed online on Friday 11th December.

The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event to ensure those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.

The finalists are:

Best Independent Bike Dealer

  • Berkshire Cycles
    Criterium Cycles
    Mountain Mania Cycles
    Phoenix Cycleworks
    Rides on Air
    The Bike Stable

Best Omnichannel Retailer

  • Freewheel
    Pure Electric
    Ribble Cycles
    Rutland Cycling
    Sigma Sports
    Velorution

Best Retailer Services

  • bikefitting.com
    Citrus-Lime
    Green Commute Initiative
    The ACT
    The Bicycle Association
    Unearth Marketing

Innovation from a Newcomer, sponsored by Tannus Tyres

  • Busby
    Knaap Bikes
    Leopard Tech
    Ochain
    Superstrata
    SureShift

Bike Distributor of the Year

  • Cycling Sports Group
    Raleigh UK
    Scott Sports
    Silverfish UK
    Sportline
    ZyroFisher

P&A Distributor of the Year

  • Ison Distribution
    Madison
    Oxford
    Raleigh UK
    Silverfish UK
    ZyroFisher

Bike Brand of the Year

  • Cube
    Genesis
    Revel Bikes
    Scott Sports
    Specialized
    Vaast Bikes

P&A Brand of the Year

  • Campagnolo
    Elite
    Elvedes
    Muc-Off
    Thomson
    Topeak

BikeBiz Woman of the Year

  • Clare Dewey, Epic Road Rides
    Georgia Yexley, Beryl
    Lauren Goode, Chicken CycleKit
    Nikki Hawyes, ZyroFisher
    Rachael Wight, Off Road CC
    Sandra Corcoran, Pennine Cycles

Cycle Advocacy Award, sponsored by Pure Electric

  • #BikeisBest
    Brompton Bike Hire
    Cycling UK
    LEVA-EU
    Sustrans
    Trash Free Trails

